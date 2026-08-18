On cards: Policies for waste management overhaul in Kerala

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state is set to roll out two key waste management policies—a comprehensive Solid Waste Management Policy and a dedicated Plastic Recycling Policy—aimed at creating a long-term roadmap for scientific waste disposal, strengthening recycling systems and bringing bulk waste generators, plastic producers and recyclers under a stricter compliance framework.

A top LSGD official told TNIE that the draft Solid Waste Management Policy has been submitted to the government and will focus on Solid Waste Management Rules 2026. It will strengthen monitoring of bulk waste generators, including large residential complexes, institutions and commercial establishments.

The government is considering amendments to building rules to make waste management facilities mandatory for larger residential properties. “The policy on solid waste management provides a five-year action plan for integrated waste management and infrastructure development, while the Plastic Recycling Policy will focus on creating a structured ecosystem involving plastic manufacturers, importers, recyclers and regulators. The state is planning to submit the plastic policy to the government within 100 days,” said the official.

The state government is finalising the draft Solid Waste Management Policy and vetting by the legal department is under way. The policy is expected to guide waste management interventions for the next five to ten years, with specific targets for the initial five-year period. “The policy will define how we move forward and what we aim to achieve in the next five years,” the official said. The Plastic Recycling Policy is aimed at bringing all major stakeholders in the plastic sector -- producers, importers, manufacturers and recyclers -- onto a single platform.