Poll fund scam: NDA ally urges Kerala BJP to step in

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Expressing displeasure over the alleged election fund scam in the BJP, Kerala Kamaraj Congress (KKC), an ally of the NDA, has demanded the party brass to step in.

Demanding that the BJP take strict action against members if they are found guilty, KKC chief Vishnupuram Chandrasekharan claimed that even one month after six allied parties wrote to BJP state president Rajeev Chandrasekhar and urged him to convene an NDA meeting to discuss the said issues, no action was taken.

“We gave a letter to Rajeev Chandrasekhar over a month ago, requesting an appointment to express concerns. Though the fund allegations are levelled only within BJP, it is affecting our credibility, too,” Vishnupuram told TNIE.

He said the letter was signed by five other allies, including Socialist Janata Dal and Shiv Sena. As per sources, the letter was sent on July 16, a week after the fraud allegations surfaced.

“While the party refutes the allegations, media reports say otherwise, leading to lack of trust in the front...The party is bound to initiate a strong probe and take strict action if anyone is found guilty,” he said.

Meanwhile, NDA vice-chairman A N Radhakrishnan refuted claims of having received such complaints and said the party has already carried out an election analysis with its allies.

“No such letter has come to our attention. The party has already held one-to-one meetings with every ally after the elections. Generally, the NDA is convened only when found necessary, not within fixed intervals,” he said.