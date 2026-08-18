Steamer agents rush to open offices as Vizhinjam port takes EXIM lane

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Ahead of the launch of commercial export and import (EXIM) operations at the Vizhinjam International Seaport on Tuesday, maritime service providers are rushing to establish a physical footprint near the deepwater facility.

Leading the charge, steamer agents – the vital operational intermediaries representing global shipping lines – are making a beeline to set up offices around the port area to capitalise on the region's emerging transshipment and trade boom.

Reflecting this rapid expansion, the Kerala Steamer Agents Association (KSAA), an 88-member body representing major shipping and vessel operators in the state, opened a dedicated satellite office near the port on Monday. KSAA anticipates adding as many as 30 new members from across India and international maritime hubs like Dubai to its rolls in the coming months.

"The steamer agent is the first point of contact for any export or import activity. We see an exceptionally bright future here," said Prakash Iyer, managing committee member of KSAA.

"Major shipping companies headquartered in Mumbai, Delhi, or Dubai are now positioning local agents at Vizhinjam to streamline trade logistics and vessel husbandry."

Highlighting Vizhinjam's strategic advantage over conventional regional ports, Iyer pointed out that cargo originating from neighbouring industrial hubs in Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka will increasingly divert to the new port.