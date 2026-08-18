Steamer agents rush to open offices as Vizhinjam port takes EXIM lane

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Ahead of the launch of commercial export and import (EXIM) operations at the Vizhinjam International Seaport on Tuesday, maritime service providers are rushing to establish a physical footprint near the deepwater facility.
Leading the charge, steamer agents – the vital operational intermediaries representing global shipping lines – are making a beeline to set up offices around the port area to capitalise on the region's emerging transshipment and trade boom.
Reflecting this rapid expansion, the Kerala Steamer Agents Association (KSAA), an 88-member body representing major shipping and vessel operators in the state, opened a dedicated satellite office near the port on Monday. KSAA anticipates adding as many as 30 new members from across India and international maritime hubs like Dubai to its rolls in the coming months.
"The steamer agent is the first point of contact for any export or import activity. We see an exceptionally bright future here," said Prakash Iyer, managing committee member of KSAA.
"Major shipping companies headquartered in Mumbai, Delhi, or Dubai are now positioning local agents at Vizhinjam to streamline trade logistics and vessel husbandry."
Highlighting Vizhinjam's strategic advantage over conventional regional ports, Iyer pointed out that cargo originating from neighbouring industrial hubs in Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka will increasingly divert to the new port.
"Previously, regional cargo moved via Kochi, Chennai or Mumbai, requiring costly transshipment through Colombo. Vizhinjam provides direct mainline connectivity to Europe, the Far East, and Africa," he explained.
Industry players expect substantial export inflows, including rice, heavy machinery, and automobiles from Tamil Nadu; chillies, onions, and seafood from Andhra Pradesh; and ready-made garments from Bengaluru.
However, industry insiders urge measured expectations regarding initial trade volumes. The association estimates it will take at least six months for an integrated EXIM ecosystem, including warehousing and customs handling, to stabilise around the port. The landside logistics is expected to take more time.
In the initial phase, export container volumes are expected to remain capped at 5,000 to 6,000 TEUs until berth capacity expands.
The opening of the second berth under Phase 2, slated for completion by 2028, is projected to unlock true mega-vessel capacity and draw major international shipping lines to Vizhinjam on a larger scale.
Boasting a natural depth of 20 to 24 metres and located just 10 nautical miles from the East-West international shipping corridor, Vizhinjam is equipped to handle the world's largest container vessels.
Once full road and rail connectivity is operational, a major share of India's large-scale exports is expected to route through the port, transforming Kerala from a consumer state into a major Asian manufacturing and export hub while boosting customs duty, GST, and port revenues for both the state and Union governments.
Ops to usher in new era of economic growth: CM
T’Puram: Marking a historic milestone in the state’s economic landscape, full-scale export-import (EXIM) operations will officially commence at the Vizhinjam port on Tuesday. In a statement released on the eve of the launch, Chief Minister V D Satheesan said the port’s opening will usher in a new era of coastal and port-led economic growth for Kerala.
The chief minister highlighted that with direct connectivity to over 110 major ports across six continents, Vizhinjam will transition from a transshipment hub into an active global commercial gateway. By eliminating third-country transshipment stops, the deepwater facility will cut transit times and logistics costs in half for local manufacturers.
He detailed that key port infrastructure enhancements – including a temporary access road linking NH66 and a dedicated customs-bonded area within the terminal – have already been completed to facilitate seamless cargo clearance.
Rollout of Mission Samudra
Coinciding with the EXIM launch, the chief minister announced the rollout of ‘Mission Samudra’, a comprehensive coastal development framework paired with a I400-crore stimulus fund. Under the mission, the state plans to scale its industrial infrastructure from 45 units initially to over 1,500 by 2040, expanding industrial land use to 420 hectares.
Identifying seafood processing, cashew production, petrochemicals, and high-tech manufacturing as key priority sectors, he emphasised that the mission will integrate eight industrial clusters, three new satellite urban centers, and targeted minor port connections to ensure the entire state benefits from Vizhinjam’s strategic position along international sea lanes.