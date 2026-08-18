Two Kerala leaders find spot in BJP national team

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Two BJP leaders from Kerala – K Surendran and Anil Antony – have found a spot in the BJP’s national unit. While Surendran, the former state BJP president, has

been appointed national secretary, Anil has been reappointed to the post in what is the first reshuffle in the party’s national unit after Nitin Nabin took charge as president. The duo from Kerala are among the 16 national secretaries in Nabin’s team.

Anil, who crossed over to the BJP from the Congress in 2023, is the only national secretary to be reappointed. Meanwhile, those close to Surendran said his appointment was on expected lines.

At the same time, another leader from Kerala, BJP national vice-president A P Abdullakutty, has been dropped from the list of national office-bearers.

He had not been active in party programmes of late. Tariq Mansoor from Uttar Pradesh is now the lone Muslim face among the 13 vice-presidents.