Vet college course to help dog parents ‘keep a tight leash’

KOCHI: “Our dogs are a reflection of how we feel, how we think, and what we do,” ‘Dog Whisperer’ Cesar Millan keeps emphasising on his television shows.
The state has about 2 lakh registered pet owners, with the numbers having grown exponentially over the years. With more and more people choosing to adopt or buy dogs as a pet, enabling parents to better handle their canines has become a lucrative, evolving sector. This has assumed greater importance given the rise in dog attacks in the state.
To this end, the College of Veterinary & Animal Sciences (CVAS) in Mannuthy, Thrissur, is all set to launch a course for dog handlers, with a focus on new pet parents.
The six-week ‘certified professional dog training programme’ will equip pet parents to train their dogs in basic aspects such as toilet usage, general behaviour, and the like. The parents will also be trained in kennel management, first aid for dogs and animal-welfare rules.
“There is a growing demand for authorised dog trainers in the state, as more and more people choose to have a dog as a pet. Though there are some private firms that offer dog-handler training, it is the first time a government institute is launching such a programme.
The course has been introduced with the objective of encouraging responsible pet parenting in the state,” said Justin Davis, professor with CVAS, which comes under the Kerala Veterinary and Animal Sciences University.
He said the certification would also drive self-employment.
“In metro cities and West Asian countries, dog trainers are in great demand and a government-certified course will help meet that demand by opening up job opportunities. However, a love of pets is a necessity for those joining the programme,” Justin said.
CVAS veterinarians will lead the practical sessions. The course fee of `40,000 includes accommodation for pet parents and their animals.
Vaccination certificates of puppies must for course
The college will also provide food and a training kit for parents. “The ideal age for a pet to undergo training is between two-and-a-half to three months. As part of the course, we will allow puppies up to five months of age,” he said. Pet owners must produce vaccination certificates of puppies to be part of the programme.
Similar courses run by private firms cost around `1 lakh. Years back, the Kerala Police Academy had launched a course for dog handlers, but it didn’t extend beyond the first batch.