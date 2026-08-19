Community battery system in pipeline to meet power demand in Kerala

KOCHI: Even as the KSEB is striving to meet the rising power demand during peak hours, N R Joy, former chief of the Kerala Planning Board’s industries and infrastructure division, has proposed a community-based battery energy storage system that helps consumers install a solar-powered energy management mechanism to meet their daily power requirements. A proposal has been submitted to the Kollam district panchayat for the implementation of a pilot project.

The Community Battery Energy Storage System (CBESS) offers a practical solution that combines renewable energy, public participation, and grid support. More than a technical solution, it is a new model of energy democracy. A special purpose vehicle (SPV) will own and operate the battery system, while KSEB provides grid integration, smart metering, dispatch coordination, and settlement support. A typical pilot may include 200 households connected to an 11 kV transformer, 600 kW of rooftop solar capacity, and a 1 MW/4 MWh community battery capable of providing around four hours of backup and peak support.

“A Community Battery Energy Storage System is a shared battery storage solution tied to the distribution transformer,” Joy said. “Around 200 consumers can collectively invest in a community battery instead of installing solar panels on every rooftop. The KSEB will provide grid integration, metering, dispatch control and settlement support with the help of a special purpose vehicle, which will own the battery.”

The KSEB provides Rs 3.25 per unit to consumers who have installed solar power system with grid connectivity. The cost of installation of a 5 KW solar plant is Rs 2.25 lakh after deducting subsidy. The consumer has to invest an additional Rs 1 lakh for battery backup. Under the community battery system, however, 200 consumers can avail solar power backup with an investment of Rs 25,000.