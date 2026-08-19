Dissatisfied with just refund for fake Rolex, Kerala bizman sues seller, wins

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A Rolex watch for Rs 11,999! It sounded too good to be true. Intrigued by an online ad during the festival season, a 45-year-old businessman in Thiruvananthapuram checked the seller’s website. It looked genuine. The watch must be an old, discontinued model, hence the low price tag, he thought, before making the payment.

Soon, a Rolex Cosmograph Daytona Oyster 40mm in yellow gold with a black dial, arrived at his doorstep. There was just one small problem – the second hand had come loose. The businessman took the watch to a repairman. He fixed it, but then delivered the devastating news. The watch was not an original.

The businessman sent an email to the company, which promptly refunded the money. However, there was no demand to return the watch.

At a point where most would have stopped – he had received his money back, after all – the businessman, feeling cheated, decided to hold the seller accountable and moved the District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission.

“Imagine if I had worn it to important meetings and people recognised it as fake. I would have looked like a fool. So I decided to hold the seller accountable,” he told TNIE.