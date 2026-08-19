In Kerala's Pala municipality Maya Rahul elected as chairperson, rebel Congress joins hands

KOTTAYAM: Nearly a month after UDF-backed chairperson of Pala municipality in Kottayam district of Kerala, Diya Pulikkakandam was ousted through a no-confidence motion. Maya Rahul, a member of the Save Congress Forum comprising rebel Congress councillors, has been elected as the new chairperson on Wednesday with the backing of the LDF.
Maya defeated UDF candidate Riya Cheeramkuzhi securing 16 votes against UDF’s 10 votes. Pala district educational officer in-charge, Jollimol Isaac was the returning officer. Maya, who was serving as the vice chairperson, was elected to the municipality from ward 19 as an independence candidate. Her victory is set to bring a major shift in the current political equations in the municipality.
After being elected, Maya stated that she would work with all sections for the development of the municipality and address the needs of the people.
The election was necessitated after Diya Pulikkakandam, a member of the Independent Collective led by Pulikkakandam family, was ousted through a no-confidence motion moved by the LDF and supported by four Congress councillors and independent member Maya.
A day before the chairperson election, the Save Congress Forum and the LDF formed an alliance, named as the ‘Nagara Vikasana Munnani’ (municipality development Front) to run the municipal administration. The alliance has also drawn up a common minimum programme as well. Kerala Congress (M) councillor Biju Paloopadavan is the convener of the alliance.
With the new political alignment taking shape, attention will now be turned to the administrative equations in the municipality and further political moves of councillor Binu Pulikkakandam and the UDF.
Now all eyes are on the election to the post of vice chairman, which will fall vacant once Maya resigns from the position to assume chairperson’s office.
The Save Congress Forum members, Tony Thaiparambil and Biju Mathews are vying for the post. At the same time, pressure is mounting on the Kerala Congress (M) to take over the vice chairman’s post in lieu of supporting Maya in the chairperson election.