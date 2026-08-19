In Kerala's Pala municipality Maya Rahul elected as chairperson, rebel Congress joins hands

KOTTAYAM: Nearly a month after UDF-backed chairperson of Pala municipality in Kottayam district of Kerala, Diya Pulikkakandam was ousted through a no-confidence motion. Maya Rahul, a member of the Save Congress Forum comprising rebel Congress councillors, has been elected as the new chairperson on Wednesday with the backing of the LDF.

Maya defeated UDF candidate Riya Cheeramkuzhi securing 16 votes against UDF’s 10 votes. Pala district educational officer in-charge, Jollimol Isaac was the returning officer. Maya, who was serving as the vice chairperson, was elected to the municipality from ward 19 as an independence candidate. Her victory is set to bring a major shift in the current political equations in the municipality.

After being elected, Maya stated that she would work with all sections for the development of the municipality and address the needs of the people.

The election was necessitated after Diya Pulikkakandam, a member of the Independent Collective led by Pulikkakandam family, was ousted through a no-confidence motion moved by the LDF and supported by four Congress councillors and independent member Maya.