Kerala govt to file review petition in SC on order restricting land use near NH

KOCHI: With a Supreme Court directive to prohibit land-use changes close to national highways — within 40 metres for residential use and 75 metres for commercial use — leaving landowners in Kerala worried, the state government is preparing to file a review petition, according to a top official in the law department.

Kerala, with a population density of 860 people per sq km (as per the 2011 census), being clubbed with states that have just around 200 people per sq km places the state at a disadvantage. “We don’t have enough land. So, a plan regarding the review petition will be arrived at after a cabinet meeting. It will be held soon after Onam,” the official said. He pointed out that, as such, the state has been struggling to find land for various development projects.

Asked whether the review petition will be clubbed along with the writ petition filed by Kozhikode resident Fousiya Meethale Edakkatt seeking permission to be impleaded and to file a detailed counter affidavit to bring before the SC the real grievances of the affected people, the official clarified: “Once the decision regarding the review petition is arrived at, the state government will approach the matter independently since it is voicing the concerns of the people of the state.”

According to Fousiya, the SC order (2026 INSC 388) dated April 13, 2026, issued interim directions prohibiting change of land use within 40 metres (residential) and 75 metres (commercial) from the mid-point of any national highway. “Families like ours have already surrendered land for highway widening. In our case, we gave three cents.