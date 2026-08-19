Kerala: Soil piping sinks a hole in Kasaragod family’s dream of new house

KASARGOD: Over the past few days, a newly constructed house belonging to Sadan K, 45, of Ottamavungal near Kuttikol in Kasaragod district, has become a local hotspot. A massive cave appeared beneath his house and people are curious to have a look. The sinking is the result of a phenomenon called soil piping, or tunnel erosion, in which the soil below the laterite surface gets eroded because of water percolation.

For over three years, Sadan, a tiles worker, had been building the house, mostly by himself. He and wife Ramya, a homemaker, and their two children were planning to move to the new house on August 28. Two weeks ago, Sadan brought an earthmover to dig a sceptic tank pit. Shortly after digging, the soil caved in. So, he asked the earthmover operator to close the pit.

When he returned the next day, the soil dumped to close to the pit had vanished. Exploring the area below, Sadan came across a massive cave — a void the size of a large hall right underneath the house. A gushing stream flows inside the void, emptying into a sinkhole only to appear in a pond some 50 metres downhill in an areca farm. The void is more than 35 to 40 feet long and 10 to 15 feet wide, while the height is between 8 to 10 feet.

“The place has become an attraction but it has shattered the family’s dream of owning a house,” said his neighbour, Koran.