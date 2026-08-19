‘Mission Samudra’, EXIM ops at Vizhinjam launched

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Marking a new chapter in Kerala’s development, Chief Minister V D Satheesan on Tuesday launched the state government’s ambitious project, Mission Samudra, and the export-import (EXIM) operations at Vizhinjam International Seaport.
Mission Samudra seeks to integrate Kerala’s 600-km coastline, two international seaports and 17 minor ports into a unified maritime zone, with the aim of turning the state into a global logistics and manufacturing hub. The move puts Kerala on the global maritime logistics map and opens a new gateway between India and the world, Satheesan said after the launch. Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal, who was scheduled to deliver the keynote address, was conspicuously absent.
Calling Vizhinjam the country’s first automated, algorithm-driven port using artificial intelligence, the chief minister said Kerala should leverage its strengths, including academics, through Mission Samudra. “With EXIM operations now a reality, we can export our products to hundreds of ports across several countries on six continents,” he said.
Govt plans to set up cruise terminal in Kochi, position Kerala as ‘port city’
Satheesan said preliminary work had begun on the International Maritime Museum, which will showcase Kerala’s maritime heritage. As part of Mission Samudra, the state also plans to set up a cruise terminal at Cochin Seaport. “Beyond establishing Kerala as a key player on the global maritime map, we will be able to export value-added products carrying the Kerala brand, some of which are in the containers I flagged off today. There is much more to be done to achieve this,” he said.
Taking a political swipe, Satheesan said, “Had road and rail connectivity to the port been completed over the past 10 years, we could have earned at least 100 times the revenue we generate now. We have lost those years; the focus must now be on completing the project quickly and on time.”
Industries Minister P K Kunhalikutty presided over the event, which was attended by MLA M Vincent, local body members, Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) CEO Ashwani Gupta, Santhigiri Ashram general secretary Swami Gururatnam Jnana Tapasvi, Palayam Juma Masjid Imam Suhaib Moulavi, Ports Secretary Rathan U Kelkar and Vizhinjam International Seaport Ltd (VISL) MD Geromic George, among others.
Mission Samudra
Covers Kerala’s 600-km coastline, 2 int’l seaports and 17 non-major ports
Announced in V D Satheesan’s maiden Budget with an allocation of I400 crore
Aims to position Kerala as a “Port City” on the global maritime map
Integrates road, rail, sea and inland-waterway connectivity
Manufacturing zones, stuffing centres and dry ports to be developed near Vizhinjam and Kochi ports
Vizhinjam to become the country’s first port to offer green bunkering services
Plans a shipbuilding hub for construction and maintenance of mother ships
Kerala Maritime Policy to be drafted to promote maritime tourism and logistics
LDF, BJP BOYCOTT EVENT
The event was marked by the absence of leaders from both the LDF and BJP. The most prominent absentee was Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal, who was scheduled to deliver the keynote address. Leader of the Opposition Pinarayi Vijayan and LDF MLAs C K Hareendran, G Steephen, O S Ambika, G R Anil and V Joy also skipped the event. From the BJP, MLAs Rajeev Chandrasekhar and V Muraleedharan and Thiruvananthapuram Mayor V V Rajesh were absent. Satheesan denied reports that Sonowal stayed away over the Vande Mataram row. Briefing the media after the Cabinet meeting, he said the Union minister could not attend due to “official exigencies”.