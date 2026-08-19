‘Mission Samudra’, EXIM ops at Vizhinjam launched

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Marking a new chapter in Kerala’s development, Chief Minister V D Satheesan on Tuesday launched the state government’s ambitious project, Mission Samudra, and the export-import (EXIM) operations at Vizhinjam International Seaport.

Mission Samudra seeks to integrate Kerala’s 600-km coastline, two international seaports and 17 minor ports into a unified maritime zone, with the aim of turning the state into a global logistics and manufacturing hub. The move puts Kerala on the global maritime logistics map and opens a new gateway between India and the world, Satheesan said after the launch. Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal, who was scheduled to deliver the keynote address, was conspicuously absent.

Calling Vizhinjam the country’s first automated, algorithm-driven port using artificial intelligence, the chief minister said Kerala should leverage its strengths, including academics, through Mission Samudra. “With EXIM operations now a reality, we can export our products to hundreds of ports across several countries on six continents,” he said.

Govt plans to set up cruise terminal in Kochi, position Kerala as ‘port city’

Satheesan said preliminary work had begun on the International Maritime Museum, which will showcase Kerala’s maritime heritage. As part of Mission Samudra, the state also plans to set up a cruise terminal at Cochin Seaport. “Beyond establishing Kerala as a key player on the global maritime map, we will be able to export value-added products carrying the Kerala brand, some of which are in the containers I flagged off today. There is much more to be done to achieve this,” he said.