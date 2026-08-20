23 foster children in Kerala found forever homes in past three years

KOCHI: Midhun and Varun (names changed) feared they would have to leave the only home they had known for the past two years when their foster-care period ended earlier this year. Their foster parents, Reghu and Renu (names changed) of Kozhikode, were struggling with the thought of letting the brothers go, too.

With Midhun turning 18 this month, the brothers asked if they could stay with the couple forever. The Child Welfare Committee (CWC) stepped in and facilitated their adoption. The four are now a family.

“They are the two brothers among the four children who were at the CWC after losing their birth parents. When we first met the boys in 2023, they were in Classes 7 and 9. They first stayed with us for 10 days, then two months and eventually two years. By then, we had grown very close,” Renu told TNIE.