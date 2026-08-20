A ‘brainwave’ in stress fires fresh study

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Offering hope for new approaches to treat neurological disorders, researchers from Kerala have developed a patented method to harness the body’s own tiny biological carriers, opening up new possibilities for a better understanding of how brain cells communicate under stress.
The method, developed by researchers at the University of Kerala, focuses on producing and studying nanovesicles — microscopic carriers naturally released by cells, including neuroblast-derived cells, when exposed to defined forms of stress.
The work was carried out at the neurobiology laboratory of the university’s department of biochemistry. Viji Vijayan is the main inventor, with Aadithye R Nair and Aishwarya Lekshman as co-inventors.
The patent was filed through the Patent Cell of TRIC-KU at the university, with the support of TIPS-TIMED. The research offers a fresh perspective on what happens when cells come under harmful or stressful conditions.
Vesicles released by damaged or stressed cells have often been considered carriers of damaged or potentially harmful cellular material. However, the researchers’ observations suggest that the process may be more complex.
“When exposed to toxic or cellular stress, a parent cell can release extracellular vesicles containing a distinct set of biological molecules. These molecular contents can communicate with other cells and, under appropriate conditions, produce adaptive or protective biological effects,” Viji told TNIE.
This suggests that stressed cells may not simply be getting rid of unwanted material. The tiny vesicles they release could form part of an organised mechanism through which a cell communicates its physiological state to neighbouring or distant cells, she added. In experimental studies, the nanovesicles were associated with measurable changes in behavioural responses, indicating that the biological messages carried by the vesicles can influence cells beyond those that produce them.
The patented method could provide a platform to generate and study such stress-conditioned nanovesicles, identify their molecular contents, and understand how cells communicate during neuronal stress. More importantly, these naturally produced nanovesicles could in future be explored as carriers for therapeutic molecules or as tools for studying neurological disorders.
“This opens up possibilities for investigating whether the body’s own microscopic carriers can eventually be used in therapeutic applications,” Dr Viji added. The research is still at an experimental stage, and the findings do not represent a treatment currently available to patients. Further research will be required to explore the potential applications of the vesicles.
Tiny carriers, big hope
Could carry therapeutic molecules in future treatments
Tiny vesicles emerge when cells face stress
May help researchers study neurological disorders better
Vesicles may carry messages between brain cells
Kerala researchers patent method to study nanovesicles