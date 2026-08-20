A ‘brainwave’ in stress fires fresh study

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Offering hope for new approaches to treat neurological disorders, researchers from Kerala have developed a patented method to harness the body’s own tiny biological carriers, opening up new possibilities for a better understanding of how brain cells communicate under stress.

The method, developed by researchers at the University of Kerala, focuses on producing and studying nanovesicles — microscopic carriers naturally released by cells, including neuroblast-derived cells, when exposed to defined forms of stress.

The work was carried out at the neurobiology laboratory of the university’s department of biochemistry. Viji Vijayan is the main inventor, with Aadithye R Nair and Aishwarya Lekshman as co-inventors.

The patent was filed through the Patent Cell of TRIC-KU at the university, with the support of TIPS-TIMED. The research offers a fresh perspective on what happens when cells come under harmful or stressful conditions.

Vesicles released by damaged or stressed cells have often been considered carriers of damaged or potentially harmful cellular material. However, the researchers’ observations suggest that the process may be more complex.

“When exposed to toxic or cellular stress, a parent cell can release extracellular vesicles containing a distinct set of biological molecules. These molecular contents can communicate with other cells and, under appropriate conditions, produce adaptive or protective biological effects,” Viji told TNIE.