ED finds hawala trail in Cochin Minerals and Rutile Ltd-Exalogic case, to take action

KOCHI: A day after it searched nine premises in Kozhikode in connection with alleged corporate fraud and bribery involving Cochin Minerals and Rutile Ltd (CMRL), the ED on Wednesday said it had found evidence of hawala money transfers and that it would take legal action.

The agency said it had seized documents and other materials indicating that Veena T, daughter of Leader of Opposition Pinarayi Vijayan, was handling amounts beyond her known sources of income. “The amounts stated in her handwritten accounts are over and above the amount received from CMRL. ED will initiate legal action,” it said.

The ED said its investigations revealed that proceeds of crime were generated by the CMRL management led by S N Sasidharan Kartha, and bribes were paid to various persons. As per the ED, one of the recipients was Veena, whose now-defunct firm M/S Exalogic Solutions, received money from CMRL without rendering any services.

The ED had on May 27 raided premises linked to Veena and the promoters of CMRL and found handwritten accounts she maintained, containing names of persons, amounts handled or spent, amounts transferred to Dubai and other details.