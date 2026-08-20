Ex-teacher from Kerala's Kozhikode digs up Onam floral tradition with thumba blooms

KOZHIKODE: In a quiet initiative to restore native floral traditions to Onam celebrations, 59-year-old Sivadasan Kuniyil, a resident of Orkkatteri in Kozhikode, has successfully cultivated the thumba (Leucas aspera) flower on his plot.

Historically an integral part of the traditional pookkalam laid during the ten days of Onam, the native white thumba flower has drastically declined across rural landscapes in recent years.

Sivadasan, a professional photographer, LIC agent and a former teacher with three decades of educator experience, undertook the experimental farming after noticing the absence of the indigenous blooms during pookkalam events and local celebrations.

Beginning his project nearly three months ago, Sivadasan gathered wild seeds from temple premises and local patches to raise around 300 to 350 thumba saplings across approximately two cents of sunlit land on his property.

Utilising raised-bed techniques to protect the delicate plants from heavy rain, he synchronised the cultivation cycle — which requires roughly 90 days from seed sowing to full flowering — to align directly with the Onam festival season.