Finding asteroid to founding aerospace firm, sky is the limit for this Kerala teen

KOCHI: After earning recognition as the youngest Indian to discover asteroids, Shreyas Girish has taken a new step in his space journey. The 14-year-old Class IX student has founded Universal Observatory Aerospace (UOA), an international aerospace organisation dedicated to space exploration, aerospace research, engineering, and scientific innovation.

According to Shreyas, a Vaikom resident, Universal Observatory Aerospace is not a school or student club. It is an organisation made up of experienced professionals, engineers, researchers, astronomers, and skilled space enthusiasts from around the world, working together on real aerospace and scientific projects.

“At present, the organisation has 40 members -- a 10-member core team that deals with designing and planning upcoming missions and projects and a 30-member specialised asteroid search team,” he told TNIE.

While Shreyas is the founder, Kourosh Bamzadeh from Iran is the manager of the organisation. The members are based across India, the United Kingdom, Iran, Afghanistan, the United States, Australia, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Sri Lanka and New Zealand.