Kerala High Court gives state 4 weeks to fill Waqf Board vacancies

KOCHI: The High Court on Wednesday granted the state government four weeks to fill the vacancies in the Kerala State Waqf Board, recording the advocate general’s submission that steps had already been initiated in line with the amended Waqf Act, which mandates the inclusion of two non-Muslim members on the board.

It is for the state government to take action in accordance with law, a division bench, comprising Chief Justice Soumen Sen and Justice Syakumar VM, said.

“At this stage, we are only seized with the problem of proper functioning of the Waqf Board, where admittedly there are three vacancies. Since the state has initiated the process and has taken a stand that the state is going to take steps for filling up the vacancies, we adjourned this matter for a period of four weeks in order to enable the state to take appropriate steps for filling up the vacancies,” it said.

The state government informed the court that the Supreme Court is considering a similar issue concerning the constitution of the Tamil Nadu Waqf Board. It submitted that it was ready to reconstitute the Waqf Board at the earliest.

The court issued the order on a batch of petitions challenging the constitution of the State Waqf Board without non-Muslim members.

The government submitted that several other petitions, including those filed by the Indian Union Muslim League and the Samastha Kerala Jamiyyathul Ulama, challenging the inclusion of non-Muslims on the board, are pending before the court.

Counsel for the petitioners argued that the state government constituted the board without complying with Section 14 of the Unified Waqf Management, Empowerment, Efficiency and Development Act.