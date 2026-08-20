Kerala: When every minute counts, OceanNet brings shore closer to fishermen

KOLLAM: For fishermen battling rough seas, the difference between making it home and never returning can sometimes come down to a few minutes. It is to bridge that crucial gap that Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham has developed OceanNet, a technology that keeps fishing boats connected to the shore while providing real-time weather, navigation and distress alerts.

Unlike conventional communication systems that require specialised handsets, OceanNet allows fishermen to use their regular smartphones. Radio waves from shore-based base stations provide Wi-Fi connectivity to special receiver units installed on boats, enabling access to services such as WhatsApp, email and Skype even while at sea.

Developed jointly by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) under its ITRA initiative and Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, the system is designed as a comprehensive safety network for fishermen.

Through dedicated mobile applications, fishermen can receive real-time warnings on changing weather conditions, distress situations and maritime boundary crossings. Information on wind speed, wave height and weather forecasts can also be accessed directly from the boat. Satellite data identifying potential fishing zones can be transmitted to fishermen, helping them plan their movements at sea.