N G John: A life scripted in golden era of Malayalam cinema

KOCHI: Veteran Malayalam film producer and distributor N G John, 90, popularly known as Geo Kuttappan, passed away in Kochi on Wednesday. He suffered a heart attack while his family was preparing to celebrate his 90th birthday.

John was among the prominent figures associated with the formative years and golden period of Malayalam cinema. The son of N X George, one of the early distributors in the industry, he entered the film business when Malayalam cinema was still largely centred in Madras.

He witnessed and contributed to the industry’s transition from its early years to the establishment of a more organised production and distribution system in Kerala.

He produced several films under the banner of Geo Movie Productions, with a significant part of his filmography comprising collaborations with director I V Sasi and screenwriter T Damodaran.

His productions with the duo included ‘Iniyum Puzhayozhukum,’ ‘Ezhamkadalinakkare,’ ‘Meen,’ ‘Innalenkil Nale,’ ‘Ee Nadu,’ ‘Iniyenkilum’ and ‘Ithrayum Kaalam.’

Among his other notable productions were J Sasikumar’s ‘Mini Mol,’ M Krishnan Nair’s ‘Rajaneegandhi,’ Bhadran’s ‘Aattuvanchi Ulanjappol’ and Mani Ratnam’s only Malayalam film ‘Unaroo,’ headlined by Mohanlal and Sukumaran.

John was also an important figure in the film trade and industry bodies during the period. He was associated with the South Indian Film Chamber of Commerce from its early years and served as president of the Kerala Film Chamber for six years.

The funeral will be held at Mary Queen’s Church Cemetery, Edappally, on Thursday.