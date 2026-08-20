Three Rajya Sabha spots set to fall vacant, BJP MLAs key to CPM bid to retain seat

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As three Rajya Sabha (RS) seats are set to fall vacant by next April, discussions have begun in the CPM over possible options before the party. Going by its current strength in the assembly, the LDF is not in a comfortable position to win an RS seat. The party has started weighing options for a difficult election to the Upper House, where the BJP’s decision on whether to take part in the voting could determine who gets the third of the three seats.

The RS terms of IUML’s P V Abdul Wahab and CPM’s John Brittas and V Sivadasan end on April 23, 2027. The UDF, with 102 MLAs, is comfortably placed to win two seats. The LDF, with 35 MLAs, needs one more vote to win the third seat if all 140 members of the assembly cast their votes. This is where the BJP’s three MLAs could become important. If they abstain, the number of valid votes will fall to 137 and the quota will come down to 35, allowing the LDF to win the third seat.

Under the formula used for RS elections, the quota is calculated by dividing the valid votes by the number of vacancies plus one and adding one to the result. With 140 MLAs voting, the quota would be 36. The BJP therefore finds itself in an unusual position. Though it does not have the numbers to win a seat, its decision to participate or stay away could have a direct bearing on the result. If all 140 MLAs vote, the LDF’s additional vote could come through cross-voting. The BJP legislators, therefore, hold the key.