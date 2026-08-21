21 habitual offenders detained under KAAPA as Kerala police intensify Operation Grip

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The police have enforced preventive detention of 21 habitual offenders, including notorious gangster Maradu Aneesh, for a year under Operation Grip that was launched on August 8.

The preventive detention was enforced under the Kerala Anti Social Activities (Prevention) Act (KAAPA). Apart from preventive detention, 18 others having a strong criminal background were banished from their home districts.

The police during the period apprehended 158 people, who were absconding after committing offences. Hailing from Maradu in Kochi, Aneesh had more than 50 criminal cases against him.

His activities are mostly centred in Kochi. Having had a well-oiled network of criminals under his wings, Aneesh extended his footprints to neighbouring states of Karnataka and Tamil Nadu and is accused of committing high-profile criminal offences in the latter.

Aneesh maintains a strong social media presence that helps him connect with impressionable youths, who later become his fans or group members.

The police headquarters in a statement said the department has prepared a list of 10,519 people, who have criminal past, and are tracking their movement and activities.

The operation’s prime objective was to nab Kannur-based Arjun Ayanki, a habitual offender, who had raised threats against cops and Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala. However, it was decided to continue with the operation despite Ayanki’s arrest within 48 hours of the onset of the operation.