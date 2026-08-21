A master at restoration, Kerala's Jijulal breathes new life into ancient masterpieces

KOZHIKODE: Restoring ancient artifacts is an art. And Jijulal Bodhi excels at it. For years, the 46-year-old mural artist and art conservator from Kozhikode has been breathing life into ancient murals, wooden sculptures and sacred artifacts across the country, driven by a deep commitment to preserving the authentic soul of India’s cultural heritage.

The Atholi resident’s latest work at Uthanada Soundararaja Perumal Temple in Tamil Nadu’s Theni district, exemplifies his philosophical and technical approach to heritage conservation.

The temple, managed under the Tamil Nadu Hindu religious & charitable endowments (HR&CE) department, houses 6-ft-tall idols of Perumal (Lord Vishnu), Sridevi and Bhoodevi that date back to 800-850 years. Local traditions attribute the temple’s establishment to the Pandya dynasty, while a famous legend connects a Chola king to the shrine, where he offered a pure gold armor for the processional deity in gratitude for healing.

“The main deities are notable for their unique make: sculpted from granite or laterite stone, adorned with intricate sand-and-lime plasterwork for ornaments and details, and finished with delicate natural mineral pigments. Over eight centuries, daily rituals, soot, grime and structural degradation had severely darkened the deities. Crucial anatomical and ornamental details, including hands, feet, fingers and jewellery, had cracked or broken, while the original natural pigments had faded almost entirely,” said Jijulal.