CIAL cargo movement surges with Onam demand

KOCHI: The Onam season has brought a surge in cargo exports through the Cochin International Airport (CIAL). A total of 1,678 metric tonnes of cargo, including 1,173 MT of perishables, are expected to be handled through scheduled flight services between August 17 and 23.

Seasonal demand for fresh produce and other commodities associated with the Onam market has driven the movement. The perishable cargo comprisises banana, small onion, beans, tury, drumstick, tindly, papaya, snake gourd, green mango and banana leaves.

The volume is expected to rise further during the peak Onam period, with 260 MT on August 20, and 300 MT each on August 21 and 22, followed by an expected 200 MT on August 23.

In addition to scheduled passenger flights carrying cargo, non-scheduled freighter services operated by National Airlines and IndiGo are also used. These freighter services have been operating from Kochi to West Asia sectors.