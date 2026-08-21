Doctor bride pauses her wedding ceremony in Kannur to provide first aid to catering staff

A video of Dr Shirin Subair, in bridal attire, providing first aid to two catering women who had fallen sick at her wedding event went viral on social media.

One of them suffered a nosebleed while the other complained of dizziness, prompting someone at the venue to call Shirin, who was in her wedding attire.

"Everyone knew I was a doctor, so someone asked me to come and take a look. When I saw the situation, I just did what was needed," Shirin told a TV channel on Friday.

Shirin, who is pursuing her first-year MD in Emergency Medicine at Valluvanad Hospital, Ottapalam, said she provided basic first aid to the two women before they could be taken to hospital, if required. Dr Shirin Subair is a native of Panoor in Kannur.

For the woman with the nosebleed, Shirin asked her to lean forward and firmly pinch the soft part of her nose for 10 to 15 minutes while breathing through her mouth.

For the other woman, who felt faint, she was made to lie down with her legs elevated.

"These are basic steps to take - giving first aid and then getting them to a hospital," Shirin said.

Despite the video attracting widespread attention online, the doctor said she did not consider what she did extraordinary.