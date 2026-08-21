Doctor protests outside estranged husband’s home, seeks child support in Kerala

THRISSUR: A day-and-night protest staged by Dr Aisha Mohammed outside her husband Dr Ali Abdul Latheef’s house at Edakkazhiyur has entered its 10th day. Aisha is demanding her legally entitled rights and protection for herself and her 10-year-old daughter and has been sitting in protest outside her husband’s residence.

Aisha and Ali Abdul Latheef entered into a nikah in 2013, followed by a wedding reception in 2015. Aisha alleges that her family gave 100 sovereigns of gold and Rs 15 lakh at the time of the marriage.

She further alleges that her husband and his family later subjected her to physical and mental harassment while demanding additional gold and money. She also alleged that she was locked inside a room and assaulted while working in Mangaluru during the Covid pandemic and that she returned home with the assistance of the police.

Aisha says she has been raising their daughter alone for the past six years and alleges that her husband has not paid even the amount ordered by the court towards the child’s expenses. She has also alleged that her husband married another woman without legally divorcing her or ending their marital relationship.

According to Aisha, the second marriage was with a woman from Kozhikode. The legal circumstances surrounding these allegations can be assessed only based on relevant documents and court proceedings.