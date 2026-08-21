ED’s widening probe unsettles CPM, gives opponents political opening

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Enforcement Directorate’s (ED) widening probe involving former chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s daughter T Veena and others accused in the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) case is beginning to unsettle the CPM, with raids on the residences of second- rung party functionaries triggering unease among leaders and cadres.
The CPM, which suffered a setback after some of its cadres attacked ED officials in Thiruvananthapuram, is treading cautiously this time. The party will organise a public meeting in Kozhikode on August 23 to protest the ED action. CPM state secretary M V Govindan will inaugurate the meeting.
The leadership is keen to distinguish the raids on Veena from those on a CPM district secretariat member in Kozhikode. “The case against Exalogic Solutions has no connection with the CPM,” Govindan said.
“Though the ED investigation was started against Exalogic, it is now trying to connect Pinarayi Vijayan and former minister Mohamed Riyas under the cover of the investigation. They are also trying to intimidate and alienate leaders and supporters from the party by orchestrating raids,” he added.
The raids, however, have raised apprehensions among district-level leaders, particularly as the agency’s action appears to be extending beyond those directly linked to the case.
Among a section of leaders and cadres, a view is gaining ground that the ED would not issue such a detailed public statement without some evidence or leads to support its claims. “Nothing may have been conclusively established at this stage,” said a CPM district leader on condition of anonymity.
“But would the ED publicly issue such a detailed statement against Veena if it had absolutely no material or leads to support its claims? If the allegations are subsequently proved false, would that not potentially expose the agency to legal action, including a defamation claim?” he added.
The CPI’s open distance from the issue has also put the CPM in a difficult position. CPI state secretary Binoy Viswam said his party had no role in the transactions. “CPI has no role in this kind of transaction or dealing. Left politics is different from business,” he said. The developments provide a political opening for the Congress and BJP, but both are wary of overplaying the issue.
KPCC president Sunny Joseph termed the ED revelations serious and demanded an explanation from Pinarayi Vijayan, but stopped short of linking them to the raids on CPM leader’s residence. The Congress fears an overly aggressive attack could expose it to the charge of joining hands with the BJP-led Centre against the CPM.
Meanwhile, BJP state vice-president Shone George demanded that Pinarayi Vijayan vacate his post, but senior leaders are distancing themselves from the investigation, apparently keen to deny CPM an opportunity to portray the ED action as politically motivated. “This probe will progress as per law,” said BJP former state president V Muralidharan, MLA. “The BJP has no role in it. This inquiry was not initiated by the ED out of the state BJP’s interest,” he said.
For the CPM, the immediate challenge is to contain the fallout without allowing the raids to deepen unease within its organisational ranks. For Congress and BJP, it is to exploit the opening without allowing the CPM to turn the ED action itself into the main issue.