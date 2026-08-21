ED’s widening probe unsettles CPM, gives opponents political opening

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Enforcement Directorate’s (ED) widening probe involving former chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s daughter T Veena and others accused in the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) case is beginning to unsettle the CPM, with raids on the residences of second- rung party functionaries triggering unease among leaders and cadres.

The CPM, which suffered a setback after some of its cadres attacked ED officials in Thiruvananthapuram, is treading cautiously this time. The party will organise a public meeting in Kozhikode on August 23 to protest the ED action. CPM state secretary M V Govindan will inaugurate the meeting.

The leadership is keen to distinguish the raids on Veena from those on a CPM district secretariat member in Kozhikode. “The case against Exalogic Solutions has no connection with the CPM,” Govindan said.

“Though the ED investigation was started against Exalogic, it is now trying to connect Pinarayi Vijayan and former minister Mohamed Riyas under the cover of the investigation. They are also trying to intimidate and alienate leaders and supporters from the party by orchestrating raids,” he added.

The raids, however, have raised apprehensions among district-level leaders, particularly as the agency’s action appears to be extending beyond those directly linked to the case.

Among a section of leaders and cadres, a view is gaining ground that the ED would not issue such a detailed public statement without some evidence or leads to support its claims. “Nothing may have been conclusively established at this stage,” said a CPM district leader on condition of anonymity.