Firefighter by duty, poet by passion: Remakanth chosen for Chief Minister’s Fire Service Medal

PATHANAMTHITTA: His days are filled with the urgency of sirens, emergency calls and rescue operations. But when he is done for the day, Fire and Rescue Officer (Driver) K K Remakanth turns to something quieter – poetry.

A member of the Special Task Force (STF) at the Pathanamthitta Fire and Rescue Station, the 42-year-old has been selected for this year's Chief Minister's Fire Service Medal for his exemplary service. His journey is one of courage and duty, and also of a man who has found a way to nurture his literary passion amid the demands of a 24-hour emergency service.

His first collection of poems, 'Nagarathile Mazha' (Rain in the City), published by DC Books, won the 2012 Ashan Prize for Young Poets. He recalls being fortunate to have his debut work published alongside books by noted poets Rafeeq Ahammed and Veerankutty.

Remakanth joined the Fire and Rescue Services (FRS) in 2013 and became a member of its STF when it was formed in 2022. He has undergone basic and advanced scuba-diving training, mountaineering and rope-rescue training with the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), and collapsed-structure search and rescue training with the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF). He is also trained in swift-water rescue and rescue operations involving breathing apparatus. As a civil defence master trainer, Remakanth also trains others. His contributions to various rescue operations have earned him around 25 commendation certificates.