Karuvatta murder victim cremated on land he bought to build homes for daughters

ALAPPUZHA: Only a few people gathered at Madapurackal Paditathil house near Kannukalipalam in Karuvatta panchayat when the ambulance carrying the body of 65-year-old Sivankutty Chettiyar arrived on Thursday. Relatives carried the body into the rented house, where it was kept for around 20 minutes.

After brief rituals, the body was taken to the mobile gas crematorium set up on the plot Sivankutty, who was allegedly murdered by his granddaughter, had purchased to build houses for his daughters, located close to his existing house. Following rituals, his elder daughter lit the pyre.

“His final journey is taking place at the land he purchased to build houses for his daughters,” said Murukan, a relative who came from Paravoor in Kollam to attend the funeral.

Sivankutty and his family had lived in a small house on three cents of land at Paravoor. After his daughters got married, he wanted to build houses for them. One daughter worked at a private shop in Kollam after completing her studies and later secured a job in Dubai.

His younger daughter was married but later separated from her husband after the birth of her daughter, who is now an accused in the murder case. She subsequently moved to the Gulf. Initially, she had planned to take the girl with her, but her low salary forced her to leave the child with her parents, Murukan said.