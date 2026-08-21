Kerala: From GI-tagged jaggery to sweet new venture ‘Marayoor Peanut Candy’

IDUKKI: As Kerala gets ready to savour the traditional sweetness of Onam, a new initiative in the high ranges of Idukki is seeking to preserve the legacy of Marayoor jaggery by giving it a new avatar - peanut candy.

The Marayoor Hill Area Development Society (MAHADS) will launch its new product, ‘Marayoor Peanut Candy’, on September 3, hoping to create a new market for the region’s famed GI-tagged jaggery and, in turn, encourage farmers to continue sugarcane cultivation.

The initiative comes at a time when sugarcane fields in Marayoor and Kanthalloor have been steadily shrinking due to human-wildlife conflict, labour shortages and changing land use.

With demand for jaggery also facing challenges, MAHADS and the M S Swaminathan Research Foundation have turned to value addition to support the traditional farming economy.

A production unit has been opened at Kottakulam under the name ‘Taste of Marayoor’, where a 10-member team of local women will produce the candy. The women have already been trained in candy-making at Kayamkulam. Machinery for peeling, roasting, mixing and packing was purchased using Rs 5 lakh in CSR funding from HDFC Bank, channelled through the M S Swaminathan Research Foundation.