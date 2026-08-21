‘Kerala will foot bill, TN can rebuild Mullaiperiyar dam’

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM/CHENNAI: Kerala Chief Minister V D Satheesan on Thursday raised the contentious Mullaiperiyar dam issue at the 31st Southern Zonal Council meeting, stressing the need for a new dam.
Satheesan said Kerala was willing to ensure that Tamil Nadu received its full share of water from a new Mullaiperiyar dam. He said Tamil Nadu could decide the design, location, and construction of the proposed structure, while Kerala would bear the entire cost. Kerala raising the issue at a forum held in Tamil Nadu assumes significance given the long-running dispute between the two states over the 130-year-old dam.
Satheesan’s proposal came at a crucial time when an expert committee constituted by the National Dam Safety Authority is set to start structural evaluation of the dam on September 1.
The Supreme Court had directed the conduct of a Comprehensive Dam Safety Evaluation to assess the hydrological, seismic and structural safety of the dam in its order dated April 8, 2022. An underwater evaluation to assess the structural integrity of the dam was conducted using a remotely operated vehicle in December 2025.
Tamil Nadu has been demanding permission to strengthen the Baby Dam at Mullaiperiyar while Kerala has been insisting that no strengthening work can be allowed before assessing the structural strength of the dam.
Built in 1895 under British rule, the Mullaiperiyar dam is operated and maintained by Tamil Nadu under an 1886 lease agreement. Kerala has consistently maintained that the ageing masonry structure poses a safety risk to densely populated areas downstream.
It has sought the decommissioning of the existing dam and construction of a new one at the site. Tamil Nadu, on the other hand, has maintained that the dam is structurally safe and has opposed Kerala’s demand for a replacement.
At the council meeting, Satheesan also underlined the need for cooperative federalism in healthcare, infrastructure, environmental protection and regional security.