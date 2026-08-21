KMRL seeks name change to Keralam Metro Rail Limited

KOCHI: Kochi Metro Rail Ltd (KMRL) has submitted a recommendation to the government to rename the company Keralam Metro Rail Ltd. KMRL MD Loknath Behera has submitted a recommendation to the government seeking in-principle approval for the proposed change.
The move is aimed at enabling the company to plan and implement urban transport projects across the state, beyond its metro operations.
KMRL has completed the first phase from Aluva to Tripunithura and is operating at a profit. The second phase from JLN Stadium to Smart City will be completed in a year, said Behera.
“Apart from this, KMRL is also undertaking and implementing Kochi Water Metro and Electric Mobility projects. KMRL is also responsible for the Thiruvananthapuram and Kozhikode metro projects.
The new name, Keralam Metro Rail, was proposed as the city-centric name is not suitable for the company’s current and future wide range of operations.”
KMRL’s proposal follows the national model of reorganising Nagpur Metro as ‘Maharashtra Metro’, Lucknow Metro as ‘Uttar Pradesh Metro’ and Ahmedabad Metro as ‘Gujarat Metro’. The proposed name change will first require the government’s approval.
The final name change will be implemented subject to the approvals of the board of directors, shareholders, the Union Ministry of Corporate Affairs and the Central Government.
The name change will not affect the current assets, liabilities, contracts, employees, and legal existence of KMRL.
Key projects and status
Phase I and extensions: Fully operational, including the final extension to Tripunithura, inaugurated in March 2024
Phase II (JLN Stadium to Infopark via Kakkanad): An ongoing 10.58-km elevated corridor with 10 stations; targeted for commercial commissioning by August 2027
Kochi Water Metro: An integrated water transport system linking islands and urban areas around Kochi using eco-friendly hybrid boats
Non-Motorised Transport (NMT): Urban renewal initiatives adding footpaths, cycle tracks, and last-mile bicycle sharing near metro stations.
Feeder taxis and buses: KMRL has started feeder buses/taxis/autorickshaws, preferably electric or CNG, at some metro stations to operate an environment-friendly transportation system for the city. KMRL has also planned a Public Bike Sharing (PBS) scheme as a pilot project with 4 docking stations having 7 cycles each