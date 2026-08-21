KMRL seeks name change to Keralam Metro Rail Limited

KOCHI: Kochi Metro Rail Ltd (KMRL) has submitted a recommendation to the government to rename the company Keralam Metro Rail Ltd. KMRL MD Loknath Behera has submitted a recommendation to the government seeking in-principle approval for the proposed change.

The move is aimed at enabling the company to plan and implement urban transport projects across the state, beyond its metro operations.

KMRL has completed the first phase from Aluva to Tripunithura and is operating at a profit. The second phase from JLN Stadium to Smart City will be completed in a year, said Behera.

“Apart from this, KMRL is also undertaking and implementing Kochi Water Metro and Electric Mobility projects. KMRL is also responsible for the Thiruvananthapuram and Kozhikode metro projects.

The new name, Keralam Metro Rail, was proposed as the city-centric name is not suitable for the company’s current and future wide range of operations.”

KMRL’s proposal follows the national model of reorganising Nagpur Metro as ‘Maharashtra Metro’, Lucknow Metro as ‘Uttar Pradesh Metro’ and Ahmedabad Metro as ‘Gujarat Metro’. The proposed name change will first require the government’s approval.

The final name change will be implemented subject to the approvals of the board of directors, shareholders, the Union Ministry of Corporate Affairs and the Central Government.

The name change will not affect the current assets, liabilities, contracts, employees, and legal existence of KMRL.