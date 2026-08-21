Onam flower cultivation sees rise in Kerala despite initial rain damage

KOCHI: This year’s Onam season had a rough start with rain damaging vegetable crops and flower plants in some areas. However, the clouds have now dissipated, quite literally, and the sale of home-grown vegetables and flowers has picked up at major markets across the state.
What’s more encouraging is the rise in acreage of flower cultivation. While the harvest is insufficient to meet the huge demand, it is still something to cheer about for a state that imports flowers from neighbouring states and pays through the nose.
Data from the agriculture department and Kudumbashree show that the total area under flower cultivation in the state rose from 724.13 hectares in 2025 to 1,217 hectares this year. Of this, 422 hectares fall under agriculture department and 795 hectares under Kudumbashree.
This season, 5,688 farmer groups led flower cultivation under Kudumbashree on 1966.93 acres (795.9 hectares). “Last Onam, Kudumbashree farmers earned Rs 10.3 crore through flower and vegetable sales. The goal this year is to surpass the amount,” said a Kudumbashree official, adding that the fact that the project could be expanded to more areas was another achievement.
“Last year, vegetables were grown on 8,913 acres while flowers were cultivated on 1,820 acres. This year, it was first decided to grow vegetables on 12,000 acres and flowers on 2,000 acres. However, as more farmer groups joined the initiative, vegetable cultivation was expanded to 20,475.81 acres. Flowers were cultivated on 1,966.93 acres,” said the official.
While the agriculture department’s initiatives might also reap success, the inclement weather did do a number on the crops.
“Since many areas in the state bore the brunt of bad weather, the expected harvest might not happen. Delayed flowering will be another issue for farmers as they will have to find a market for their produce that become harvest-ready after Onam,” said an agriculture department officer.
Attappadi flower revolution
According to S Shanavas, state programme officer for farm livelihoods at the Kudumbashree State Poverty Eradication Mission, an interesting instance of successful flower cultivation is the one blooming in Attapadi in Palakkad.
“Following the implementation of Kudumbashree’s Nirapolima drive, flowers have started blooming in 10 Attappadi hamlets. The initiative has sparked a vibrant floriculture movement across the hamlets ahead of Onam season.
Designed to promote self-reliance in flower production, the project provides local women farmers with sustainable livelihood while ensuring steady availability of fresh flowers in the festive market,” Shanavas said, adding that flowers of different varieties and colours are being cultivated to meet market preferences. “These include yellow, orange and white marigolds and white, yellow and purple chrysanthemum (jamanthi),” he said.
The ‘flower revolution’ has been unfolding in the Gonchiyur, Sholayur, Vellakulam, Vadakke Kadambara, Dhanyam, Mele Chavadiyur, Thekkuppana, Nainampetti, Karathur, and Sambarkode hamlets. Shanavas said 48 women farmers are spearheading the initiative.
“Utilising fallow and suitable agricultural land, they are raising flowers using high-yielding saplings supplied by Kudumbashree’s ‘Jaivika’ plant nurseries. The harvested flowers will be sold directly to the public through local markets and specialised Kudumbashree Onam markets,” he said.
Highlighting the locality’s proximity to Coimbatore, he said farmers will be able to sell their produce for a good price even after Onam season ends.
Prices skyrocket
Ever since Onam season set in over Kerala, flowers from neighbouring Tamil Nadu and Karnataka are getting dearer day by day due to the huge demand. “It is festive time in Karnataka and Tamil Nadu too.
A lot of marriages are also taking place in these months in these states. The poor harvest due to dry weather is another reason for the price rise,” said Srikanth Bollapally, the president of Growers Flower Council of India.
In Ernakulam, marigolds that cost Rs 100 on Wednesday were sold at Rs 200 on Thursday. “The price will go up,” said Bollapally.
Button roses are being sold at Rs 800, while violet and purple asters cost Rs 600. White chrysanthemums cost Rs 800, orange and yellow marigolds are priced at Rs 200 and Rs 250, while globe amaranths are selling at Rs 600. Arali costs Rs 800, while green leaves Rs 500.
A lot of ‘flower’ power
Area under cultivation
covered by Kudumbashree’s Nirapolima initiative
Alappuzha: 370.45 acres
Kannur: 331.68 acres
T’Puram: 158.05 acres
Malappuram: 118.06 acres
Thrissur: 115.42 acres
Attappadi: 18 acres