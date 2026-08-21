Onam flower cultivation sees rise in Kerala despite initial rain damage

KOCHI: This year’s Onam season had a rough start with rain damaging vegetable crops and flower plants in some areas. However, the clouds have now dissipated, quite literally, and the sale of home-grown vegetables and flowers has picked up at major markets across the state.

What’s more encouraging is the rise in acreage of flower cultivation. While the harvest is insufficient to meet the huge demand, it is still something to cheer about for a state that imports flowers from neighbouring states and pays through the nose.

Data from the agriculture department and Kudumbashree show that the total area under flower cultivation in the state rose from 724.13 hectares in 2025 to 1,217 hectares this year. Of this, 422 hectares fall under agriculture department and 795 hectares under Kudumbashree.

This season, 5,688 farmer groups led flower cultivation under Kudumbashree on 1966.93 acres (795.9 hectares). “Last Onam, Kudumbashree farmers earned Rs 10.3 crore through flower and vegetable sales. The goal this year is to surpass the amount,” said a Kudumbashree official, adding that the fact that the project could be expanded to more areas was another achievement.

“Last year, vegetables were grown on 8,913 acres while flowers were cultivated on 1,820 acres. This year, it was first decided to grow vegetables on 12,000 acres and flowers on 2,000 acres. However, as more farmer groups joined the initiative, vegetable cultivation was expanded to 20,475.81 acres. Flowers were cultivated on 1,966.93 acres,” said the official.