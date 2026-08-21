Veena’s Laker India Corp under ED scanner, Kozhikode office remains locked

KOZHIKODE: Even while the Enforcement Directorate (ED) investigation into T Veena, daughter of Leader of Opposition Pinarayi Vijayan, is progressing, Laker India Corp, owned by Veena has become the centre of discussions.

The firm, registered as a partnership entity involving T Veena and Dr Anees, operates out of a small single room on the first floor of a two-storey building near Pantheerankavu in Kozhikode.

Following recent ED raids linked to Veena’s CMRL-Exalogic financial transaction probe, details emerged that Laker India Corp lists office, warehouse, depot, wholesale, and retail dealings, including medical equipment distribution, as its core activities.

However, the reality on the ground presents a stark contrast, with only a laminated paper bearing the company name taped to the locked shutter.

The building owner, Mammed Ali, clarified that the building rent agreement was executed under the name of Dr Anees approximately three years ago, ostensibly to store medical devices.

He stated that rent payments have been deposited consistently, but he remained completely unaware of any connection to T Veena.

“The room was rented out three years ago stating it was required for medical equipment storage. The rent has been paid regularly, but the office was never seen continuously operational,” Mammed Ali said.

Local residents also confirmed that the single-room premises remained locked for long stretches. Former minister and Veena’s husband Mohamed Riyas has told reporters that he had mentioned the firm in the assets section in the nomination papers he filed for the assembly elections.