Onam vibes bring back the mystery: Who actually was Maveli?

Maveli naadu vaneedum kalam, manushyar ellarum onnu pole…



It is Onam, and amid the merriment, a debate has been rekindled: who exactly was Maveli, the king believed to return every year to meet his people?



For generations, the answer has been woven into the festival’s most enduring legend: Mahabali, the Asura king who was sent to Patala by Vamana, the fifth incarnation of Vishnu, returns once a year to see his beloved subjects.



But what if the Maveli of Onam was not that Mahabali at all?

Keerthi Kumar S, chief trustee of Swami Gurukulam Trust and a folklore researcher, argues that the two are entirely different figures. The Maaveli of the popular Onam story, he claims, was actually Maveli Mannan, the last of the Chera kings of Kerala, ousted by Travancore ruler Anizham Thirunal Marthanda Varma in the 18th century.