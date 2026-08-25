Vande Bharat spearhead’s ride with Ghalib & Shakespeare

‘High-speed railway in Kerala will be a formidable engineering challenge’

You bring two literary giants into conversations about contemporary politics. What inspired the idea?

I believe Shakespeare and Ghalib remain relevant because, beneath differences of language, culture, distance and time, they understood something that has not changed: human nature. Ambition, vanity, love, jealousy, hypocrisy, power, chivalry, indecision and sheer human folly are as much a part of our world as theirs. Politics, elections, bureaucracy, railways, social media and WhatsApp may be modern, but the people inhabiting them are remarkably familiar. So I did not have to make the two poets contemporary. I simply imagined what they might say if they were looking at us today, using their original lines as far as possible. Their wit, irony and poetry did the rest.



You describe the book as a literary spoof. How did you balance humour with your admiration for the two?

I have always seen humour as a form of affection, not irreverence for its own sake. The liberties I take with Ghalib’s verses and Shakespeare’s words are therefore playful rather than disrespectful. I am, after all, their self-styled nephew, and nephews are occasionally permitted to tease their uncles! My hope is that the laughter draws readers towards the originals.



You led the Train 18/Vande Bharat project. What was the biggest challenge?

The core team chose itself, based not on hierarchy but on a dream, a ‘fire in the belly’ and the chutzpah to enter uncharted territory. It was technically competent and was bequeathed to me. Half the battle was won when this team was identified. My task as leader was to keep it motivated and energised. Along with the other officers named in my book ‘My Train 18 Story’, I believe we provided that leadership through empathy, a love for what we did, banishing doubts, concentrating on what we could do best, commitment and openness to ideas.



Having worked extensively within Indian Railways, what should be India’s next major railway priority?

While manifold improvements are needed and we have miles to go, it is judicious to prioritise. My list would be:

Transform freight logistics: Improve first- and last-mile connectivity and multimodal integration. Rail is far cheaper and cleaner than road and air, so this can reduce logistics costs and stabilise railway finances.

Accelerate high-speed rail: We need committed, faster roll-out of high-speed lines, with timelines capable of modernising inter-city travel and challenging or even replacing air traffic.

Dignify common travel: The millions travelling long distances must have dignified journeys. Even basic travel should guarantee the fundamental comfort of a designated seat.

Build an indigenous ecosystem: India needs committed railway R&D and must become a global leader in specific rail technologies.



With murmurs around India–Russia railway connectivity, how do you view its potential?

The talk stems from a recent Russian proposal to explore a direct overland rail corridor to the Indian Ocean and India, bypassing vulnerable maritime bottlenecks such as the Bosphorus and Strait of Hormuz. It is an ambitious geopolitical vision, but a fully overland railway to India faces massive structural and technological hurdles, making it highly challenging. That is not to say it is impossible. We have to wait and see how seriously it is pursued.



How feasible is high-speed rail in Kerala?

It would certainly be a formidable engineering and implementation challenge, given Kerala’s population density, limited land and settlement pattern. Land acquisition, environmental sensitivity and construction through densely populated areas would require careful planning.

At the same time, these characteristics make Kerala a strong case for rapid rail connectivity, as reflected in the Vande Bharat’s occupancy, which is far above 100%. Kerala functions almost like one continuous linear urban and economic region, with substantial inter-city movement.

A dedicated, largely elevated high-speed rail corridor designed to minimise land acquisition and environmental disruption would be the most practical model.



What will be your next journey be like?

My journey will, I hope, remain eclectic. I would like one foot firmly in the railway world through consulting and writing, while continuing newspaper articles and blogs. I also co-edit Rail Business, a magazine on the rail sector.

Two more books are taking shape. ‘A Railwayman for Life’ on my experiences as a railway officer. Then there is theatre: I would love to continue producing and performing literary-musical presentations around Ghalib, Meer, Sahir, Faiz, Majaz and Jagjit Singh, as well as Shakespeare, while promoting visual arts and music at the Culture Centre I run, ‘Manis’.