Jumbo pookkalam to honour a gentle giant in Wayanad

KALPETTA: In the scenic, rural heartland of Wayanad, the village of Irulam has transformed its local school ground into a sprawling, vibrant tapestry of petals. Spanning over 25,000 square feet, the monumental ‘pookkalam’, which cost Rs 7 lakh, has captured the imagination of Onam revellers across the state. Yet, beyond its scale and vibrant design, this massive creation carries a deeply moving story of community resilience and an unforgettable tribute to a wild tusker named Maniyan.

The grand endeavour was born out of a desire to unite the entire village under a single cultural banner. Organised by the Lions Club of Irulam in collaboration with regional clubs, cultural organisations, and community members, the project evolved into the village’s first major public Onam festival.

To cover the vast terrain of Irulam Government HSS ground, the organisers procured 10 tonnes of fresh blossoms, including marigolds and globe amaranth, primarily sourced from Gundlupet in Karnataka. Over 500 volunteers, ranging from young children to senior citizens, joined hands — plucking petals, transporting flowers, and executing the sprawling layout.

Achieving the feat was far from easy, as heavy monsoon rains repeatedly threatened to ruin the plans. Rain washed away the initial chalk outlines twice, forcing volunteers to begin sketching and laying flowers simultaneously on Monday evening. Working tirelessly through the night for over 11 straight hours, 40 core artists completed the masterpiece just as morning broke.

The work features an artistic homage to “Kattana Maniyan”, who inhabited the surrounding forests of Irulam, Pulpally and Sultan Bathery until his passing in September 2019.