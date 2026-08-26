Kerala set to frame minimum standards for mental health centres, prioritising patient rights

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Prioritising patient rights, the Kerala State Mental Health Authority (KSMHA) is preparing regulations to set minimum standards for mental health institutes in the state, based on the Mental Healthcare Act, 2017. The regulations aim to ensure minimum standards for five categories of mental health centres—standalone centres, psychiatry units at government medical colleges, psychiatry units at private hospitals, de-addiction centres and rehabilitation centres.

“Earlier, mental health centres followed a treatment-oriented approach. With the 2017 Act in force, priority should be given to patient’s rights. Focus will not only be on infrastructure and treatment. The aim is to ensure the rights of any patient, from basic facilities to comfort and safety, are not violated,” said Dr Rajmohan V, a Kozhikode-based psychiatrist and a member of KSMHA.

Under KSMHA rules, a provisional or temporary registration certificate granted to a mental health establishment is valid for only one year.

“The proposal to bring regulations will be submitted to the government after the final meeting of KSMHA members. The proposal will be discussed with stakeholders before a final call,” said a KSMHA official.

“The new regulations will help prevent unnecessary and wrongful admissions. The proposed regulation includes provision for an advance directive, a legal document that allows any adult to state their preferences for future mental health treatment, care, and rehabilitation or to name a nominated representative. We have also prioritised access to mental health care and the right to community living in the regulation,” said Dr Rajmohan, adding that the health insurers are required to provide medical insurance for mental illness on the same basis as physical illness.

Meanwhile, the Mental Health Review Board at the district level has been reviewing patient admissions in two categories, minor and supported, to ensure the safety and protection of the patients admitted.