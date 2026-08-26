Kozhikode’s last Parsi family ‘at home’ this Onam as ‘Jashan’ sets in

KOZHIKODE: Onam is when Kerala opens its homes to celebration with flowers at the doorstep, the aroma of a feast wafting through kitchens, and families gathering around the dining table. But at one home in Kozhikode, the Onam season brought a very different sound. The voices of two Parsi priests, from Mumbai, filled the Marshall household with the ancient prayers of Zoroastrianism. In a city where the Parsi community once numbered hundreds of families, only four members of the community remain.

The occasion was a Jashan, a thanksgiving prayer offered to Ahura Mazda, the supreme deity of the Zoroastrian faith. It was a prayer for the living and the departed but, for the Marshalls, it was an opportunity to reclaim a tradition that had become difficult to practise in a place where they are now the only Parsi Zarthusti family.

And there was a reason they chose Onam week.

"We are called the 'Mallu Parsis'," the family says.

Born into the Parsi faith but rooted in Kerala, Zubin Marshall wanted the prayer to be held during Onam, a festival that has been part of the family's life for as long as they can remember. Earlier, their Jashan was held during Vishu.

"As a Parsi, one of our most important rituals is the Jashan, a thanksgiving ritual performed by our priests to offer praise to Ahura Mazda. It is one prayer that can be performed outside the Agiyari, the Parsi fire temple, and we were fortunate to have one at our house," says Jasmine Marshall, daughter-in-law of the Marshall family.