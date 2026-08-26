KSRTC launches leased buses for Onam Bengaluru services to ease festive rush

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The KSRTC has launched its Onam special services to Bengaluru by deploying private buses leased specifically for the upcoming festive season. The initiative is expected to bring major relief to long-distance commuters whose travel plans have been severely disrupted by an ongoing shortage of buses within the state fleet.

The initial contingent of these leased vehicles is scheduled to reach Bengaluru from Kozhikode and Ernakulam on Tuesday. The first batch of five buses has been secured on a wet lease from Voyilo Trading, a consortium based in Thrissur. “We have provided new buses registered in 2024 and 2025 for wet lease. The stickers carrying our labels have been removed and replaced with KSRTC stickers. We will provide more buses in the coming days,” said Dileesh Jose, managing partner of Voyilo Trading.

Under the broader rollout, KSRTC plans to wet lease a fleet of 63 luxury diesel-fuelled air-conditioned buses. The wet-lease mechanism is a standard operational strategy used to run the maximum permitted number of services when a transport corporation lacks the fleet capacity to meet commuter demand independently. While neighbouring Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation has successfully relied on this model for some time, Kerala’s past experience with leased fleets has been considerably mixed.

Private bus owners had initially shown strong reluctance to partner with the state utility due to chronic delays in past payment settlements, according to Sebastian Kuttikad, state president of the All Kerala Contract Operators’ Federation.