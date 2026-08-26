Mangaluru Central retention possible compromise in Palakkad railway division row

PALAKKAD: Following backlash from political parties as well as the Kerala government over the Railway Board’s decision to transfer Mangaluru area from Palakkad railway division to Mysuru, railway authorities are exploring a possible compromise – retaining Mangaluru Central station with Palakkad division while transferring remaining stations and railway assets in the Mangaluru area to Mysuru.
While a final decision is yet to be taken, the authorities are examining whether such an arrangement could address political concerns in Kerala while allowing the Railway Board to proceed with its plan to strengthen the South Western Railway (SWR) Mysuru division’s administrative control over Mangaluru region.
The board’s proposal turned into a politically sensitive issue for Congress-led governments in Kerala and Karnataka, as well as BJP-led Union government. In Kerala, the decision triggered strong opposition owing to Mangaluru area’s contribution to Palakkad division’s operations and revenue. “At present, the proposal is to retain Mangaluru Central with Palakkad so that existing services can continue under present arrangements. At the same time, all remaining stations in the Mangaluru area could be brought under Mysuru division, giving SWR a much-needed boost,” said a senior railway official who did not want to be quoted.
Mangaluru Central is particularly important to Palakkad as several critical coaching and operational facilities are concentrated there. Its retention will allow Palakkad division to preserve an important operational base in Mangaluru even if the wider railway network is brought under Mysuru.
Railway officials, however, acknowledge that the arrangement will not completely address Palakkad’s long-term operational requirements. With the transfer of Mangaluru region, the division will need to develop a full-fledged coaching yard elsewhere to accommodate additional trains and expand services.
Existing coaching and maintenance facilities at Mangaluru Central have enabled Palakkad to manage a substantial share of its train operations in coastal Karnataka region. If only the station is retained, the division will continue to have access to its existing operational facilities, but will need additional infrastructure to support future expansion.
Railway authorities believe that retaining Mangaluru Central with Palakkad could help soften opposition in Kerala, particularly from the state government and BJP leadership, while enabling the Union government to retain larger administrative restructuring envisaged by the Railway Board.
The proposal, however, will involve resolving several operational and administrative issues, including jurisdiction over railway assets, maintenance infrastructure, staff deployment and coordination between the Palakkad and Mysuru divisions.
The Railway Board had decided to shift the Mangaluru area, including stations extending up to Ullal, from Palakkad to Mysuru division with effect from October 1. The decision sparked demand in Kerala for its withdrawal, with political parties and employee organisations arguing that the transfer would weaken the Palakkad division.