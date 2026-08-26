Mangaluru Central retention possible compromise in Palakkad railway division row

PALAKKAD: Following backlash from political parties as well as the Kerala government over the Railway Board’s decision to transfer Mangaluru area from Palakkad railway division to Mysuru, railway authorities are exploring a possible compromise – retaining Mangaluru Central station with Palakkad division while transferring remaining stations and railway assets in the Mangaluru area to Mysuru.

While a final decision is yet to be taken, the authorities are examining whether such an arrangement could address political concerns in Kerala while allowing the Railway Board to proceed with its plan to strengthen the South Western Railway (SWR) Mysuru division’s administrative control over Mangaluru region.

The board’s proposal turned into a politically sensitive issue for Congress-led governments in Kerala and Karnataka, as well as BJP-led Union government. In Kerala, the decision triggered strong opposition owing to Mangaluru area’s contribution to Palakkad division’s operations and revenue. “At present, the proposal is to retain Mangaluru Central with Palakkad so that existing services can continue under present arrangements. At the same time, all remaining stations in the Mangaluru area could be brought under Mysuru division, giving SWR a much-needed boost,” said a senior railway official who did not want to be quoted.

Mangaluru Central is particularly important to Palakkad as several critical coaching and operational facilities are concentrated there. Its retention will allow Palakkad division to preserve an important operational base in Mangaluru even if the wider railway network is brought under Mysuru.

Railway officials, however, acknowledge that the arrangement will not completely address Palakkad’s long-term operational requirements. With the transfer of Mangaluru region, the division will need to develop a full-fledged coaching yard elsewhere to accommodate additional trains and expand services.