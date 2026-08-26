Perumbavoor seeks stronger police presence, new platoon hits streets

KOCHI: A new police platoon comprising 25 personnel has been deployed in Perumbavoor in response to growing demands for increased police presence in the town, particularly in areas such as the Bhai Market, where authorities have been stepping up action against drug-related activities.
“We have fulfilled the demand of the people of Perumbavoor for increased police strength. I hope this will lead to more raids, intensified inspections, greater vigilance and stronger action against the drug menace in the region,” Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala said on his social media platforms.
According to Perumbavoor ASP Hardik Meena, the 25-member platoon has already arrived in the town and will operate on a rotational basis. A police presence will be maintained round the clock at Bhai Market, he said.
Ernakulam Range DIG Yathish Chandra said the additional force was sanctioned considering the increasing burden on the existing police strength in Perumbavoor. He pointed out that the approved strength of the Perumbavoor police station dates back several decades, when the population and workforce in the area were significantly lower.
“Police strength was approved based on the population at the time. But the population has increased manifold, while the police strength has not increased proportionately,” he said.
The additional personnel will help the police manage routine law-and-order duties, patrolling, and special requirements during Onam, besides strengthening their response to emerging issues in the town. The force will also ease the workload of the existing personnel, the DIG said.
The deployment comes amid concerns over increasing crime and drug use in Perumbavoor. Police have identified cannabis and heroin use among migrant workers as a concern, while the use of synthetic drugs such as MDMA among local residents has also come to their attention.
Officials said intelligence mechanisms and enforcement measures have been strengthened to tackle the drug trade. The new platoon is expected to support intensified patrolling, raids, and other enforcement activities as part of the ongoing anti-drug drive. However, the DIG stressed that Perumbavoor’s problems cannot be addressed through policing alone. The town’s rapid population growth and overcrowding have created challenges requiring coordinated intervention by departments dealing with labour, health, social development, housing, and education.
“The issue is not merely a police problem. We need a holistic approach involving all departments to address the underlying issues arising from overcrowding and ensure the welfare of the people living here,” he said.
The police have also called for public support in the ongoing crackdown on drug networks, as authorities seek to expand enforcement under Operation Toofan and strengthen security in Perumbavoor.
ASP Hardik Meena said the police presence would be concentrated mainly around Perumbavoor Market, Yatri Nivas, Bengal Colony and the Bevco area. Two personnel have been deployed at the aid post, while additional personnel will be posted in other areas during peak hours. However, intensified policing in the market has pushed drug-selling activities to areas such as Vallam and P P Junction/Poopani, he said.
Hardik also said several plywood company owners had approached him with concerns over violent behaviour among drug-dependent workers experiencing withdrawal symptoms.