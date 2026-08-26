Perumbavoor seeks stronger police presence, new platoon hits streets

KOCHI: A new police platoon comprising 25 personnel has been deployed in Perumbavoor in response to growing demands for increased police presence in the town, particularly in areas such as the Bhai Market, where authorities have been stepping up action against drug-related activities.

“We have fulfilled the demand of the people of Perumbavoor for increased police strength. I hope this will lead to more raids, intensified inspections, greater vigilance and stronger action against the drug menace in the region,” Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala said on his social media platforms.

According to Perumbavoor ASP Hardik Meena, the 25-member platoon has already arrived in the town and will operate on a rotational basis. A police presence will be maintained round the clock at Bhai Market, he said.

Ernakulam Range DIG Yathish Chandra said the additional force was sanctioned considering the increasing burden on the existing police strength in Perumbavoor. He pointed out that the approved strength of the Perumbavoor police station dates back several decades, when the population and workforce in the area were significantly lower.

“Police strength was approved based on the population at the time. But the population has increased manifold, while the police strength has not increased proportionately,” he said.

The additional personnel will help the police manage routine law-and-order duties, patrolling, and special requirements during Onam, besides strengthening their response to emerging issues in the town. The force will also ease the workload of the existing personnel, the DIG said.

The deployment comes amid concerns over increasing crime and drug use in Perumbavoor. Police have identified cannabis and heroin use among migrant workers as a concern, while the use of synthetic drugs such as MDMA among local residents has also come to their attention.