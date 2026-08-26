Pinarayi has ‘I will decide everything’ attitude: CPI

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The CPM-CPI standoff over the post of Deputy Leader of Opposition took an ugly turn on Tuesday with Left leaders engaging in open mud-slinging. As the CPM hardened its position over CPI’s demand for the deputy leader of opposition (LoP) role, the latter chose to target LoP Pinarayi Vijayan.

Accusing Pinarayi of nurturing an ‘I’m everything and I’ll decide everything attitude,’ senior CPI leader Sathyan Mokeri reminded the ex-chief minister that such an approach doesn’t suit a Communist leader. Parties in a coalition do not have a master-servant relation, he further pointed out.

Mokeri, in an article in party mouthpiece ‘Janayugam’ unleashed a scathing attack on Pinarayi, terming the latter’s statement on the deputy LoP issue, a violation of coalition dharma and lack of ethics in coalition politics.

CPI put forth the suggestion of deputy LoP for the collective functioning of LDF, post the recent electoral setback.

“The Leader of Opposition made the statement at a time when CPI’s suggestion is being discussed at different levels. It’s a political matter, and not something he can decide on his own. Bilateral discussions are going on in the matter, and it is before the national leaderships of both parties.