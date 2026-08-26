Police action at Kerala's Madakkara mosque triggers row; IUML condemns cops

KOZHIKODE: Controversies continue to grip the Madakkara area in Vadakara following a fierce clash between rival factions over the leadership of a local mosque and subsequent police interventions. The confrontation, which erupted on Monday night during Prophet’s Day celebrations, stems from a two-year-old feud over the appointment of present Khateeb.

Opposing members demanded his immediate removal, claiming he lacked permission to lead, while committee supporters insisted he proceed, triggering an altercation that brought police to the scene.

The police intervention quickly became a focal point of intense political controversy. IUML leaders accused officers of trespassing into the sacred space wearing boots and assaulting innocent worshippers. IUML Kozhikode district president M A Razak, MLA, and general secretary T T Ismail said in a statement, “When believers were sitting inside the mosque to discuss the Prophet’s Day programmes, Chombala police barged inside wearing boots without any major provocation, hurled abuses, and unleashed a lathi-charge on the faithful.”

IUML state secretary and MLA Parakkal Abdulla stated, “Armed police trespassed into the mosque without any provocation and lathi-charged innocent believers inside. They walked over prayer mats wearing boots, used filthy language, and physically assaulted people.” IUML leadership called for immediate disciplinary measures against officers, urging authorities to investigate suspected political motives behind the high-handed action.

Dismissing the allegations, Vadakara DySP Biju K K emphasised that the police personnel acted solely to prevent a far worse law-and-order issue. “The officers who entered initially had only worn socks. However, during the process of managing the situation later, there might be a suspicion that wearing shoes might have happened. Controlling the mob was a necessary measure taken by the police.”

Authorities confirmed that a case has been registered against four individuals representing both opposing groups at the mosque.