Priyadarshini and the little savings that make a big difference in Kerala

KOCHI: As the UDF government completes 100 days in office, the impact of its free travel scheme for women on KSRTC ordinary buses — one of its first promises to be implemented — is coming under close scrutiny. TNIE reporter Abhirami Anil and lensman T P Sooraj travelled alongside women passengers to gauge, first-hand, whether the cash-strapped, loss-making KSRTC’s free-travel initiative is making a meaningful difference in the lives of Kerala women

In the dim early morning light, a KSRTC bus stood at the Ernakulam South bus stand, waiting to begin another trip to Guruvayur. There was nothing unusual about the bus at first glance. But the destination board carried a name that has begun to mean something different to many women in Kerala — Priyadarshini Sthree Saujanya Yathra.

The bus left South almost empty. At Boat Jetty, however, the quietness began to disappear. Four women in their 60s stood near the bus, looking around for the board they had heard about. They appeared unsure at first, scanning the bus and then looking at one another. Then came a small wave of recognition, one pointed towards the board, the others followed, and the four friends and relatives climbed aboard with smiles.

They settled into the fourth and fifth rows.

“Evidekka?” the conductor asked.“Four Guruvayur (tickets),” one replied, with a hint of uncertainty.

They opened their purses and began searching for the fare. Before they could hand over the money, the conductor smiled.“It’s Priyadharshini!”

The four women broke into relieved smiles. “We have seen this on television, but we had never travelled in the bus,” one of them said.

For Radhamma, Indira, Sathi and Geethamma, the journey to Guruvayur was more than a temple visit. It was something they had once considered difficult to afford.

“Earlier, whenever we wanted to travel somewhere by KSRTC, we would have to set aside a part of our pension — around `2,000. Now we don’t have to spend that much. This is our first trip to Guruvayur in a Priyadarshini bus,” Radhamma said.