PV Dinesh to be removed as state counsel in TP murder case

KOZHIKODE/T’PURAM : The state government has decided not to retain senior lawyer P V Dinesh as its counsel in the Supreme Court in the T P Chandrasekharan murder case.

Dinesh, a CPM sympathiser, was appointed during the LDF rule. Legal sources said “Dinesh will not be retained to appear on behalf of the state in the TP case as his appearance will not help provide justice to the victim. He was appointed by the previous Left government having special interest in the case.”

It’s not yet clear who will replace Dinesh as the sources close to the state government said they are yet to finalise a name.

Vadakara MLA and T P Chandrasekharan’s wife K K Rema has welcomed the government’s decision, saying the move is important to ensure that the case is pursued effectively and that justice is ultimately delivered.

Rema said she had been raising concern over the manner in which the case was being represented before the Supreme Court and had approached the new government with a specific request to appoint a senior and experienced criminal lawyer to represent the state.

“I welcome the government’s decision to change the counsel representing the state in the T P Chandrasekharan murder case. I had been demanding this because I believe the state should make every effort to ensure that the case is presented strongly before the Supreme Court and that justice is done,” Rema told the TNIE.

Rema said her demand was not aimed at any individual lawyer, but was based on her concern that the state should have the best possible legal representation in a case involving the murder of a political leader and that has been continuing for more than a decade.

“I had suggested a few names to the government, keeping in mind the nature and importance of the case. The government can examine those names and take an appropriate decision.