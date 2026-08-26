Supplyco’s Onam sales cross Rs 422 crore, set new record

KOCHI: Supplyco’s Onam sales crossed Rs 422.17 crore as of 4 pm on Tuesday, marking a record performance in recent years, according to the latest figures released by the state government.

“Supplyco has achieved an appreciable feat in a short period, and this is a recent record for the organisation,” Minister for Food and Civil Supplies Anoop Jacob said.

The sales during the 35-day Onam period so far stood at Rs 422.17 crore, comprising Rs 153.49 crore from subsidised products and Rs 268.89 crore from non-subsidised items.

In comparison, during the previous LDF government, Supplyco recorded sales of Rs 385.42 crore over 35 days from August 1 to September 4, 2025. Of this, Rs 180.03 crore came from subsidised products and Rs 205.11 crore from non-subsidised items, an official release said here.

Supplyco recorded Rs 350.21 crore in sales during the 25-day period from August 1 to August 25 this year.

The government attributed the increased sales to greater customer dependence on Supplyco, adequate stock and unchanged or reduced prices of several subsidised essentials.

The price of Sabari subsidised coconut oil was reduced by Rs 20 per litre, from Rs 249 to Rs 229.

Supplyco has organised three mega trade fairs, 11 district fairs and 126 assembly constituency fairs as part of its Onam campaign, the release said.