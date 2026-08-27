Bus carrying wedding party overturns after hitting 50-foot-high iron pole in Kerala's Kakkoor; 20 injured

KOCHI: On Thursday morning more than 20 people injured when private bus carrying wedding party members overturned after crashing 50-foot-high iron pole at a petrol pump near Kakkoor in Kookattukulam, Ernakulam.

The accident occurred around 10.30 am when the driver reportedly swerved to avoid a motorcyclist who came in front of the bus. The bus subsequently veered off the road and rammed the iron pole before overturning.

The bus, registered in Kalady, was travelling towards Piravom with the wedding party.

Nearby residents rushed to the spot and rescued the passengers from the overturned bus. The injured were shifted to Deva Matha Hospital in Kookattukulam. A Fire and Rescue Services team from Kookattukulam and police also reached the spot and joined the rescue operations.

According to police, around 20 injured passengers are currently undergoing treatment at the hospital. No serious injuries reported, while some reportedly fell unconscious following the accident. Police are examining CCTV footage from the area as part of the investigation.