‘CPI won’t get even 5,000 votes alone’: CPM leader Mohanan hits out at ally over Dy LOP demand

KOCHI: As the CPI presses for the post of Deputy Leader of the Opposition in the Kerala assembly, CPM state secretariat member C N Mohanan has hit back sharply, questioning its electoral strength and accusing the party of repeatedly embarrassing the CPM through public criticism.



Stating that the CPI was using pressure tactics against the CPM, Mohanan said the party’s latest demand was part of an attempt to single out and attack CPM leader Pinarayi Vijayan.

He questioned the CPI’s claim to the Deputy Leader of the Opposition post, saying it was seeking to break conventions that had never been altered before. “Among Assembly constituencies with more than two lakh votes, in how many can the CPI get even 5,000 votes?” Mohanan asked in a social media post, taking a direct swipe at the party’s electoral dependence on the CPM to remain relevant in the Left Democratic Front (LDF).



He alleged that the CPI had repeatedly embarrassed the LDF government by attacking it publicly from within the alliance and suggested that such pressure tactics had contributed to the front’s defeat in the recent Assembly elections.

"CPI publicly attacked the LDF government from within during its tenure, embarrassing the administration. This was part of the circumstances that eventually led to the LDF’s defeat in the 2026 Assembly elections," Mohanan said.