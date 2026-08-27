From ‘Maveli Nadu Vaneedum Kalam’ to ‘Ethu Mood?’ - roots of the trendy Onam songs

The OG Onam song that quickly flashes through the minds of Malayalis as they prepare for the festival. The song hails the popular mythology behind the Onam festival — the reign of King Maveli and the prosperity Kerala enjoyed during his time. The song, passed down through generations orally, has a debated history, with no confirmed origin. In 1921, reformist Sahodaran Ayyappan revisited the song, giving it the popular form and structure. Critics argue that this gave the song a renaissance flavour. A century later, however, its tune remains one of the most prominent that Malayalis turn to every Onam.