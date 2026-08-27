From ‘Maveli Nadu Vaneedum Kalam’ to ‘Ethu Mood?’ - roots of the trendy Onam songs

For the past 10 days, Kerala has been immersed in the spirit of Onam. And be it in homes, schools, colleges or offices, no celebration is complete without Onappattukal.
Once passed down as oral traditions, Onam songs have gained new significance and twists with the advent of cinema and social media.
Celebrating the Onam mood, TNIE explores some of the popular Onam tracks and their origins.
Written in 1997, this popular film song remains a fixture of Onam celebrations. Written by Sreekumaran Thampi for ‘Vishukani’, starring Prem Nazir and Vidhubala, it was composed by Salil Chowdhury and sung by K J Yesudas. Cover versions continue to be churned out to this day.
The song captures the aesthetic of Onam in rural Kerala — village flowers, dragonflies and paddy fields — images that resonate with Malayalis across the world. For decades, it has remained an integral part of Onam festivities.
The OG Onam song that quickly flashes through the minds of Malayalis as they prepare for the festival. The song hails the popular mythology behind the Onam festival — the reign of King Maveli and the prosperity Kerala enjoyed during his time. The song, passed down through generations orally, has a debated history, with no confirmed origin. In 1921, reformist Sahodaran Ayyappan revisited the song, giving it the popular form and structure. Critics argue that this gave the song a renaissance flavour. A century later, however, its tune remains one of the most prominent that Malayalis turn to every Onam.
Released in 1998, this song, sung by K J Yesudas and Sujatha Mohan, was part of the album ‘Thiruvona Kaineettam’. With lyrics by Gireesh Puthanchery and music by Vidyasagar, the song remains a quintessential Onam theme.
Its chorus and iconic tune became a signature Onam melody, particularly after it began being used by mass media as the title track for Onam programmes. So much so that memes use the tune to declare the arrival of Onam season.
This one is the ‘adipoli’ Onam track. Featuring in the 2004 film ‘Quotation’, the song gradually found a place in Onam celebrations. Unlike many other popular numbers, this upbeat track, which particularly appeals to younger generations, has become a key element in Onam posts that flood social media platforms.
The song was composed by Sabeesh George to lyrics by Brajesh Ramachandran and sung by Kalyani.
One of the more recent additions to the list, ‘Thiruvaavaniraavu’ became a recurring tune during Onam celebrations in a remarkably short time. The song first appeared in the Nivin Pauly-starrer ‘Jacobinte Swargarajyam’ in 2016. Written by Manu Manjith and composed by Shaan Rahman, the song was sung by Unni Menon and Sithara Krishnakumar. It quickly gained popularity, with its nostalgic lyrics connecting Malayalis across the world to memories of home.
This popular Onam song for children was released in 2016. Sung by music composer Bijibal Maniyil’s daughter, Daya, it captures the essence of the festival through the innocent observations of a child, delivered in an endearing, tender voice.
Originally a traditional folk Onam tune, it was given a playful rhythm by Nandu Kartha and popularised by Bodhi Silent Scape as a rhyme. The song continues to feature in school Onam celebrations and as background music for children’s content on social media. Not just that, even adults often mimic the song to evoke a chuckle.