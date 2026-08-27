Sabarimala case: Former TDB president Prasanth hospitalised after brain haemorrhage

Former Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) president PS Prasanth, an accused in the Sabarimala gold theft case, has been shifted to Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospital after developing health complications while in judicial custody.

PTI quoting officials said that Prasanth has been shifted from jail to a hospital in Thiruvananthapuram after suffering a brain haemorrhage.

Prasanth, who headed the TDB from 2023 to 2025, was arrested by the Special Investigation Team on July 23, 2026, over alleged unauthorized transfers of gold-plated copper plates from the Sabarimala temple’s Dwarapalaka sculptures. His bail plea was recently dismissed by the Kollam Vigilance Court.

According to jail and medical officials, Prasanth developed discomfort following a fever and was shifted to the hospital’s multispecialty block. Scans reportedly revealed a blood clot near the site of a previous surgery. His condition is currently being monitored by doctors.